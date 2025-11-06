Vees Drop Contest with the Rockets

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it at two heading into the third period but gave up four goals in the final frame to fall 6-2 to the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

The Vees fall to 8-6-3 on the season with the loss.

The Rockets came out of the gates flying with Tij Iginla opening the scoring with a high glove shot 59 seconds into the game. Tomas Poletin would add the the Rockets lead giving them a 2-0 advantage heading into the first intermission despite the Vees outshooting Kelowna 14-5.

Penticton battled back to tie the game in the second. First, it was Tristan Petersen taking a drop pass from Jacob Kvasnicka and firing one glove side for his fourth of the season to make the score 2-1. Then, Louie Wehmann took a high slot pass from Brooks Demars and slid the puck five-hole to make it 2-2 after 40.

Carson Wetsch didn't take long to re-gain the lead in the third as he batted a puck past AJ Reyelts 10 seconds into the final period. Dawson Gerwing would capitalize for the Rockets just 38 seconds later to give them a two goal lead.

Iginla scored his second of the night off a rebound on a shorthanded rush to make it 5-2 before Kayden Longley deflected home a point shot to round out the scoring making the final 6-2.

The Vees went a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill in the loss but were unable to score on any of their three man advantage opportunities.

Penticton is back in action Friday, Nov. 7 against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 34

Rockets- 32

Scoring:

Vees- Tristan Petersen, Louie Wehmann

Rockets- Tij Iginla (2), Tomas Poletin, Carson Wetsch, Dawson Gerwing, Kayden Longley

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/3

Rockets- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 26/32

Rockets- Harrison Boettiger - 32/34

Up Next: The Vees stay home, hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday at 7:00PM







Western Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.