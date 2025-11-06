Strong Effort Falls Short as Hawks Close Season Series with Cougars

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks netted two first-period goals but couldn't solve the Cougars the rest of the way, falling 6-2 in the series finale against Prince George.

Game #16: Portland (2) vs. Prince George (6)

SOG: POR (39) - PG (28)

PP: POR (1/4) - PG (2/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (14) Chase (8) - Ravensbergen (37)

SCORING:

PG - Jett Lajoie (11) from Patrick Sopiarz and Brock Souch

POR - Reed Brown (7) from Kyle McDonough and Nathan Free

POR - Alex Weiermair (7) from Jordan Duguay and Ryan Miller (power play)

PG - Carson Carels (5) from Terik Parascak and Dmitri Yakutsenak (power play)

PG - Dmitri Yakutsenak (6) from Terik Parascak and Brock Souch (power play)

PG - Kayden Lemire (4) from Kooper Gizowski

PG - Riley Ashe (3) from Ethan Hamilton and Carson Carels

PG - Terik Parascak (9) from Dmitri Yakutsenak (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Prince George opened the scoring 4:25 into the game when Jett Lajoie netted his 11th goal of the season. Portland responded just over four minutes later after an odd bounce off a Cougar at the blue line was picked up by Reed Brown, who went forehand-backhand across the crease for his seventh goal in as many games. The Hawks' special teams struck at 16:41 of the first, as Jordan Duguay found Alex Weiermair cross-ice for a one-timer that gave Portland a 2-1 lead. The Cougars added a late tally to even the score at two heading into the first intermission.

The Cougars came out firing in the middle frame, striking three times in the fourth, ninth, and tenth minutes to take a 5-2 lead into the final period.

Despite a strong push from the Hawks in the third, their efforts came up short as Prince George sealed the game with an empty-netter to secure a 6-2 win in Portland.

Though the scoreline tilted in the Cougars' favor, Portland continued to generate quality chances, but Joshua Ravensbergen stood tall in the Prince George crease, turning aside all 26 combined attempts in the second and third periods.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks hit the road for a quick trip to central Washington on Friday night to face the Wenatchee Wild at Town Toyota Center, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. The team then returns home on Saturday to host the Spokane Chiefs at 6 p.m., as Portland celebrates 50 Years of Hawkey and unveils the first group of the Top 50 Winterhawks, counting down spots 50 through 41!

