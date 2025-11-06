Preview: Americans vs Giants - November 7, 2025

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Giants

Friday, November 7, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night

$5 Youth Tickets (Ages 3-15, Must be purchased at Toyota Center box office)

LAST GAME: The Americans lost a 3-1 lead in the third period but held on for a 4-3 overtime win in Medicine Hat on Sunday. Cruz Pavao scored the overtime winner on the power play, while Gavin Garland, Charlie Elick and Connor Dale also scored. Xavier Wendt made 24 saves in the victory, which ended a five-game losing streak against Medicine Hat. The game was Tri-City's second to go past regulation so far in 2025-26, compared to six overtime appearances in their first 14 games last year.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Giants in 2024-25. Last season Tri-City went 1-2-1-0 against Vancouver, with the lone victory being a 3-2 overtime win in front of 5,591 fans on Pink Ice night February 28. The Americans head to Vancouver in 15 days before the final two meetings Jan 9 (@ VAN) and March 3 (@ TC).

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Record: 6-7-1-0 Record: 8-8-0-1

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 7th

Goals for: 37 Goals for: 59

Goals Against: 53 Goals Against: 72

Power Play: 18.0% (9/50) Power Play: 26.8% (15/56)

Penalty Kill: 63.6% (28/44) Penalty Kill: 64.8% (46/71)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Jake Gudelj (2-11-13) Cameron Schmidt (11-13-24)

Connor Dale (5-5-10) Ryan Lin (3-18-21)

Savin Virk (4-5-9) Adam Titlbach (6-10-16)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: TCAHA Raffle

Section J: Boys and Girls Club

Section R: Richland Public Library

Section X: Plinko

Jersey Auction: Jake Sloan #15 White

Gesa Autograph Booth: Xavier Wendt

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

