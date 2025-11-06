Preview: Americans vs Giants - November 7, 2025
Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Giants
Friday, November 7, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Southridge Dental Family Night
$5 Youth Tickets (Ages 3-15, Must be purchased at Toyota Center box office)
LAST GAME: The Americans lost a 3-1 lead in the third period but held on for a 4-3 overtime win in Medicine Hat on Sunday. Cruz Pavao scored the overtime winner on the power play, while Gavin Garland, Charlie Elick and Connor Dale also scored. Xavier Wendt made 24 saves in the victory, which ended a five-game losing streak against Medicine Hat. The game was Tri-City's second to go past regulation so far in 2025-26, compared to six overtime appearances in their first 14 games last year.
VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Giants in 2024-25. Last season Tri-City went 1-2-1-0 against Vancouver, with the lone victory being a 3-2 overtime win in front of 5,591 fans on Pink Ice night February 28. The Americans head to Vancouver in 15 days before the final two meetings Jan 9 (@ VAN) and March 3 (@ TC).
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Record: 6-7-1-0 Record: 8-8-0-1
Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 7th
Goals for: 37 Goals for: 59
Goals Against: 53 Goals Against: 72
Power Play: 18.0% (9/50) Power Play: 26.8% (15/56)
Penalty Kill: 63.6% (28/44) Penalty Kill: 64.8% (46/71)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Jake Gudelj (2-11-13) Cameron Schmidt (11-13-24)
Connor Dale (5-5-10) Ryan Lin (3-18-21)
Savin Virk (4-5-9) Adam Titlbach (6-10-16)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: TCAHA Raffle
Section J: Boys and Girls Club
Section R: Richland Public Library
Section X: Plinko
Jersey Auction: Jake Sloan #15 White
Gesa Autograph Booth: Xavier Wendt
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
