Oil Kings Win Fourth Straight to Conclude Home Stand

Published on November 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are winners of four consecutive games after a 7-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels to conclude a stretch of nine of 12 games at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings were beaten down with injuries heading into the game, and it was Jensen Marsh, who was recalled before the game, who got the scoring started for the Oil Kings. The 16-year-old sent a puck towards the net off a skate and in for his first career WHL goal to make it 1-0 Edmonton.

Red Deer responded though as Beckett Hamilton fired a wrist shot passed Ethan Simcoe to tie the game. That only lasted two-and-a-half minutes as Poul Andersen responded for the Oil Kings to make it 2-1.

The Rebels responded again just about five minutes into the second period as Samuel Drancak grabbed a rebound and tied the game 2-2. That was as close as the Rebels got the rest of the way as the Oil Kings got a massive goal from Ethan MacKenzie at the 13:17 mark of the second to make it 3-2, which seemed to put a boost of energy into the Oil Kings who added two more goals before the end of the period to make it 5-2 as Max Curran and Joe Iginla each scored.

In the third, Talon Brigley scored on the powerplay to make it 5-3, but Joe Iginla and Andrew O'Neill added to the Oil Kings lead to make it 7-3.

Ethan Simcoe ultimately made 24 saves for his seventh victory of the season. The Oil Kings were 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are now 13-4-1-1 on the season and remain atop the Central Division and Eastern Conference standings.

Edmonton embarks on a stretch of eight straight games away from Rogers Place starting on Friday in Medicine Hat.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.