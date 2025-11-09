Chiefs Put Themselves Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory Over Portland Saturday
Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs put themselves back in the win column Saturday night as they took down the Portland Winterhawks 4-3.
The Chiefs got off to their hottest start in nearly a month, as second-year defenseman Rhett Sather scored his third goal of the season at the 13:54 mark of the first period. It's the first time Spokane has scored the game's opening goal since their 4-0 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on October 10.
Portland was quick to answer, though, as Alex Weiermair capitalized on a power play opportunity only a minute later. Carter Sotheran earned an assist on the play.
Power play goal aside, Linus Vieillard was a wall in net for the Chiefs through the first 20 minutes of play, stopping 16 of 17 Winterhawk shots.
Spokane surged in the second with three unanswered goals by Sam Oremba, Chase Harrington, and Owen Martin, respectively.
Persistence paid off for Oremba at 2:29 when he hammered a stubborn puck across the line from right in front of the net to put the Chiefs back in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead. Defenseman Will McIsaac and rookie forward Gavin Burcar earned the assists on the play.
At 7:17, NHL Draft-eligible winger Chase Harrington swept the puck up the far side of the ice before firing it to the twine for the seventh time this season to put Spokane up by two goals. Sather picked up his second point of the night with an assist, while rookie blueliner Harry Mattern logged his second point of the season.
At 12:39, Winnipeg Jets center prospect Owen Martin scored what would be the game winning goal and the Chiefs' fourth and final of the night.
Just when it looked like Spokane had the victory locked in, the Winterhawks made things interesting with back-to-back goals from Nathan Brown and Ryan Miller at 15:04 and 17:44 in the third.
Right at the final buzzer, Portland seemed to break through Vieillard's defenses one more time to tie the game and send it to overtime, but it was ultimately waved off upon review.
The Chiefs were barely outshot by the Winterhawks, 37-35. Special teams went 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill.
Up next, Spokane will head north of the border for a pair of match-ups against B.C. Division teams next weekend - Friday, November 14 at Penticton and Saturday, November 15 at Kelowna.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025
- Tigers Fall, 7-4, to Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Push Late, But Fall Just Short Saturday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Conway Snags First WHL Win, Stops 36 as Wild Stop Division-Leading Prince George, 2-1 - Wenatchee Wild
- Seattle Thunderbirds' Power Play a Factor in Win Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Put Themselves Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory Over Portland Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Chop Down the Giants - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Put Themselves Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory Over Portland Saturday
- Chiefs Travel to Portland Saturday for First of Six Match-Ups against Winterhawks
- Chiefs Drop Third Straight, Lose, 5-2, to Prince Albert
- Sarkenovs Face off Friday Night as Chiefs Host Raiders
- Cougars vs Beavers Moved to Spokane Arena