Tigers Fall, 4-3, in Shootout to Oil Kings

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Oil Kings on Friday night in the Co-op Place for their third matchup of the season. Medicine Hat is 1-1-0-0 against Edmonton this year with both teams grabbing a win at home.

Despite only one goal being scored in the first period, there was no shortage of chances for both teams. Medicine Hat put a staggering 14 shots on goal in the first period, while Edmonton put up eight. The Oil Kings tested Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer early with some high danger chances in tight. Medicine hat's defense and goaltending held them off for most of the first period, but Edmonton did manage to sneak one past Medicine Hat to take a 1-0 lead. Andrew O'Neill scored for the Oil Kings at 1:45. The Tigers maintained steady offensive pressure in response to the early goal, but did not manage to find the back of the net in the first frame. They went into the first intermission trailing 1-0.

The high-flying action continued in the second frame as each team managed to pick up a goal. The Tigers tied the game at 9:06 with a goal from Bryce Pickford. Pickford tallied his eighth of the year after picking up a blocked shot and putting a wrist shot past the Edmonton Goaltender. Kadon McCann and Gavin Kor got the assists on the Captain's goal. The Oil Kings took their lead back at 12:31 with a goal from Blake Fiddler. Switzer continued to make big saves for the Tigers to keep the game close as Edmonton outshot Medicine Hat 9-5 in the second period. Veeti Väisänen came up big on the penalty kill for the Tigers in the second period. The Utah Mammoth prospect kept the Tigers in the game with some crucial blocked shots on the PK. Yaroslav Bryzgalov made some big plays in the offensive end. Using his hands and size to deke the Edmonton defenders and drive the net, but he did not manage to get anything past the netminder. After a busy second period, Medicine Hat trailed 2-1 at the second intermission.

The suspense of Friday's game carried into the third period as the Tigers started the period with a power play. Jonas Woo scored his fourth goal in three games on the power play at 0:47 to tie the game 2-2. Woo stayed in the slot on the power play and put the puck in the back of the net off of a rebound from Pickford. Markus Ruck picked up the secondary assist on the goal. Landon Hanson put the Oil Kings ahead at 6:41 with his seventh goal of the year. The Tigers were trailing once again but they were not out of the game yet. McCann batted a rebound from Liam Ruck out of the air to tie the game at 19:19 in the third period. The tying goal brought Co-op Place to life as the Tigers went into overtime.

The overtime period did not have the answers that the teams were looking for. The Tigers managed to put five shots on goal, while Edmonton did not get a shot on goal in the overtime period. Medicine Hat spent most of the time in Edmonton's end, but continued to be stonewalled by the Oil Kings netminder. After 5:00 of three-on-three hockey, the Tigers went into their first shootout of the season. The shootout lasted six frames and Switzer stood tall making some incredible saves to keep the shootout going. The Oil Kings would find their way past Switzer in the sixth frame and the game would end there as the Tigers could not answer back. Medicine Hat finished the game with 35 shots on goal to Edmonton's 23.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Landon Hanson (1G, 1A) - Edmonton

Jonas Woo (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Noah Davidson

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, November 8th as they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings in Co-op Place.







