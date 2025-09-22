ROSTER MOVES: Broncos Reassign Berney Weston

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have reassigned goaltender Berney Weston to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for the 2025-26 season.







