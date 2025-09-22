September 22 - Canes Chatter

Published on September 22, 2025

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, September 27th when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades at 7:00pm, presented by McCain Foods. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Season Ticket Pick Up: Season Ticket holders that were unable to attend the Premium Member or Regular Season Ticket Up events can collect their 2025-2026 season tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Northeast Ticket Centre between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm. Additionally, any Season Ticket Members who need to pick up the Bring a Friend or Rain Check Vouchers can also do so at the Ticket Centre.

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale. Ticket prices for adults are $25.00 and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-mmore are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Pro-Rated 2025-2026 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Pro-Rated Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season! To find out more or to secure your pro-rated season tickets visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, call 403-329-SEAT (7328).

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply). Individual game tickets for the event will go on sale on Tuesday, September 23rd at 10:00am and can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit th e Red Deer Rebels on Saturday at 6:00pm!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, September 19 th - 5-3 Loss vs. Calgary Hitmen: The Hurricanes opened the 2025-2026 regular season with a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Hitmen in their Dairy Queen Home Opener on Friday. Hudson Kibblewhite scored twice in his'Canes debut while Carson Olsen added the other goal. Koen Cleaver made 20-saves in the defeat as Lethbridge was outshot 25-23 in the game.

Saturday, September 20 th - 4-0 Win at Calgary Hitmen: Lethbridge earned their first win of the season on Saturday with a 4-0 shutout win over the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome. Shane Smith had two goals and two assists in the win while Luke Cozens also scored twice. Koen Cleaver made 28-saves for his third career shutout as the Hurricanes improved to 1-1-0-0 on the year.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, September 27 th - vs. Saskatoon Blades (7:00pm): The Hurricanes welcome the Saskatoon Blades on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the first of four meetings on the season between Lethbridge and Saskatoon and the return of Tristen Doyle. Last year, the Hurricanes posted a record of 2-2-0-0 in four games.

Saturday, September 28 th - at Red Deer Rebels (6:00pm): The'Canes will visit the Red Deer Rebels for the first time during the regular season on Saturday at 6:00pm at Marchant Crane Centrium. Lethbridge suffered a 2-0 loss in Red Deer during the pre-season. The Hurricanes posted a 7-1-0-0 record in eight games against the Rebels last season.







