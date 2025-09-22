Tickets Are $19.25 this Saturday for Victoria Cougars Night
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Royals had a strong start to the season with their first WHL shutout, defeating the Penticton Vees 5-0 in the home opener last Friday night at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. This week, the Royals look to build on that momentum in Saturday's matchup as they host the Vancouver Giants at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre for Victoria Cougars night.
The Royals will travel to Vancouver to take on the Giants at Langley Events Centre on Friday September 26th, before returning to host back-to-back action on Saturday, September 27th for their second home game of the season, celebrating one hundred years of Victoria Cougars Legacy.
Saturday's game will feature a banner reveal to honor the 100-year anniversary of the Victoria Cougars winning the Stanley Cup in 1925. Players will sport limited-edition Victoria Cougars warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game. To commemorate the winning year, tickets will be $19.25 anywhere in the bowl, excluding the club seats. Labatt Brewing Company Ltd., the presenting sponsor, will be giving away a paddleboard and 150 cooler bags to fans. There will be a ceremonial puck drop in honor of the families of Alumni who competed for the cup. Gareth Hurwood who performed at the Victoria Cougars Legacy Society's 100-year celebration back in March, will perform a live set in the second intermission.
Fans can look forward to Happy Hour pricing that will continue at every home game this season. This menu features the cheapest beer on the island with $4.00 Labatt Beer, $5 Hotdogs and $3.00 popcorn. This promotion is available this Saturday from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm.
After the overwhelming success of Friday's Purge activation at our Home Opener - where fans scored massive savings for 10 minutes - the Purge is back this Saturday night! We're keeping the details under wraps for now, but trust us... You won't want to miss it.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
