Silvertips Acquire Sixth-Rounder for Booker Toninato
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired a 2028 sixth-round pick from the Penticton Vees for 2008-born forward Booker Toninato.
Toninato was originally drafted 32nd-overall in the 2023 U.S. Prospects Draft. He appeared in five preseason games for the Silvertips, logging two assists.
