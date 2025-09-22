Tigers Trade Chase to Portland
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded goaltender Cruz Chase (2007-born) to the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a 2026 eighth round pick.
Chase, the Airdrie, Alberta native was originally drafted 136th overall in the seventh round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft by the Regina Pats. Medicine Hat acquired Chase in a trade with Regina in January 2025. Chase started one preseason game for the Tigers posting a .950 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.
"He had a good camp, we had three 2007 born goaltenders so we had to make a choice there." said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. " We were happy with how he played, there just wasn't a spot in the organization for him. We are excited for him that he's going to a good organization in Portland where he can get some playing time."
Western Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025
- Tickets Are $19.25 this Saturday for Victoria Cougars Night - Victoria Royals
- Tigers Trade Chase to Portland - Medicine Hat Tigers
- ROSTER MOVES: Broncos Reassign Berney Weston - Swift Current Broncos
- September 22 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Goaltender Cruz Chase - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Forward Semeniuk Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Silvertips Acquire Sixth-Rounder for Booker Toninato - Everett Silvertips
- Semeniuk, Eskit & Hurlbert Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for September 22, 2025 - WHL
- Tigers Acquire Parr in Spokane Trade - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Spokane Chiefs Trade F Cam Parr to Medicine Hat in Exchange for 2027 8th-Round Pick - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades Sign 2007-Born Goalie Taye Timmerman - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Announce Four Roster Moves - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Shantz Nets Hatty as Tips Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win on Home Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Four Rockets Reassigned from NHL Camps Ahead of Battle of the Okanagan - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.