Tigers Trade Chase to Portland

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded goaltender Cruz Chase (2007-born) to the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a 2026 eighth round pick.

Chase, the Airdrie, Alberta native was originally drafted 136th overall in the seventh round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft by the Regina Pats. Medicine Hat acquired Chase in a trade with Regina in January 2025. Chase started one preseason game for the Tigers posting a .950 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.

"He had a good camp, we had three 2007 born goaltenders so we had to make a choice there." said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. " We were happy with how he played, there just wasn't a spot in the organization for him. We are excited for him that he's going to a good organization in Portland where he can get some playing time."







