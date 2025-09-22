Semeniuk, Eskit & Hurlbert Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for September 22, 2025

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Moose Jaw Warriors forward Ethan Semeniuk has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Semeniuk, a 20-year-old product of Fort St. John, B.C., recorded five points (2G-3A) and a plus-7 rating in two games, as the Warriors swept the Brandon Wheat Kings in a home-and-home series to open the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound centre chipped in with a goal and an assist Friday night as the Warriors defeated the Wheat Kings by a 6-4 margin at Assiniboine Credit Union Place in Brandon. Semeniuk's first goal of the season came with 57 seconds to play in the first period, giving Moose Jaw a 3-1 lead. Early in the second period, the veteran forward registered the primary assist on a goal by Casey Brown that extended the Warriors advantage to 4-1. Aside from the offense, Semeniuk was effective in the faceoff circle as well, winning 52.4 per cent of his draws (11/21), and he finished with a plus-3 rating.

Semeniuk continued to have an impact Saturday back in Moose Jaw, registering a goal and two assists to help the Warriors in a wild one 9-7 over the Wheat Kings at Temple Gardens Centre. Trailing the Wheat Kings 6-3 in the early stages of the third period, Semeniuk's second goal of the season came 1:06 into the final period, kickstarting a Warriors comeback. Including Semeniuk's strike, Moose Jaw rattled off five consecutive goals to turn the game on its head, taking an 8-6 lead. Semeniuk added secondary assists on goals by Landen McFadden - one in the first period and another in the third period. Semeniuk, who serves as an alternate captain for the Warriors, finished the evening with a plus-4 rating and was named the second star of the game.

Through opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Semeniuk's five points have him tied for second among all skaters atop the WHL scoring charts.

Originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the third round (56th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Semeniuk was acquired by the Warriors July 28, 2023, in an offseason trade that sent defenceman Marek Howell to the Giants.

Semeniuk went on to play a key role for the Warriors as they marched to the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2024.

In 215 career WHL regular season games, Semeniuk has collected 92 points (44G-48A). He notched career highs in all major categories with the Warriors last season, including goals (14), assists (14), points (28), and power-play goals (7).

After opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, the Warriors (2-0-0-0) sit atop the East Division standings. Next up, Semeniuk and the Warriors host the Swift Current Broncos (1-0-0-0) Saturday, September 27 (6 p.m. ST), at Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw.

ROYALS NETMINDER ESKIT NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Victoria Royals netminder Ethan Eskit has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Eskit, a 19-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., logged a 26-save shutout in his lone appearance, as the Royals blanked the Penticton Vees by a 5-0 score Friday, September 19, at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound puckstopper held the fort during a first period in which the Vees outshot the Royals by a 12-2 margin. From there, Victoria was able to turn the tide, outshooting Penticton 11-9 in the second period and 15-5 in the third period. Eskit was named first star of the game for his efforts.

Through opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Eskit's perfect 0.00 goals-against average (GAA) and 1.000 save percentage (SV%) lead the WHL. He was one of two netminders to record a shutout on opening weekend.

Originally selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the sixth round (114th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Eskit is in his first campaign with the Royals after an offseason trade. In 54 career WHL regular season outings, Eskit is 23-17-2-3 with a 3.38 GAA, .892 SV%, and three shutouts. He recorded career numbers in 2024-25, going 12-6-1-3 with a 2.85 GAA, .906 SV%, and one shutout.

After opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, the Royals (1-0-0-0) are tied for second in the B.C. Division. Next up, Eskit and the Royals renew acquaintances with the Vancouver Giants (0-1-0-0) Friday, September 26 (7 p.m. PT), at the Langley Events Centre.

BLAZERS FORWARD HURLBERT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward J.P. Hurlbert has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Hurlbert, a 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, tallied a hat trick in his WHL debut, as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the Spokane Chiefs by a score of 6-4 on Saturday, September 20.

The 6-foot, 182-pound right winger wasted no time getting involved Saturday night. After Spokane had jumped out to a 1-0 lead, Hurlbert responded 63 seconds later to tie the game 1-1. He registered his second goal of the evening before the first period had come to a close. Early in the second period with the Blazers holding a 3-2 lead, the rookie forward notched a power-play goal to make it 4-2, completing the hat trick. Hurlbert finished the night with a plus-1 rating and was named first star of the game.

Hurlbert had a similar impact during the WHL Preseason, scoring a hat trick in his first exhibition game as well. He went on to collect six goals in three preseason games with the Blazers, recording 14 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.

Selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Hurlbert signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on August 26.

Hurlbert is projected to be a top selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Through opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Hurlbert's three goals lead all WHL rookies and rank tied for first among all WHL skaters.

After opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, the Blazers (1-0-0-0) are tied for second in the B.C. Division. Next up, Hurlbert and the Blazers host the Seattle Thunderbirds (1-0-0-0) for back-to-back contests Friday, September 26 (7 p.m. PT), and Saturday, September 27 (6 p.m. PT), at Sandman Centre in Kamloops.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.