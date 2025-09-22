Oil Kings Announce Four Roster Moves
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
The Edmonton Oil Kings announced the following roster moves today.
D Blake Fiddler returned from Seattle Kraken (NHL) Training Camp
F Adam Jecho returned from St. Louis Blues (NHL) Training Camp
F Jensen Marsh re-assigned to Drumheller Dragons (AJHL)
D Kayson Anderson re-assigned to Estevan Bears U18 AAA (SMAAAHL)
Marsh, a second-round pick in the 2024 WHL Propects Draft, played in both regular season games to this point and earned assists in both games against the Red Deer Rebels.
Anderson, a third-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, didn't get into a regular season game over the weekend, but played in all 4 pre-season games, earning one assist.
Fiddler, drafted in the second round, 36th overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft returns to Edmonton after a 2024/2025 season that saw him tally 33 points in 64 games, leading the Oil Kings blue line in scoring.
Jecho, drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 95th overall, rejoins the Oil Kings for his third season after tallying 52 points in 56 games a season ago with the Oil Kings.
The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday in Calgary when they visit the Hitmen.
