Shantz Nets Hatty as Tips Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win on Home Opener

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Zack Shantz's natural hat trick helped the Everett Silvertips overcome a three-goal deficit to steal a 4-3 shootout win against the Wenatchee Wild at the home opener Saturday night.

Wenatchee struck for two powerplay goals in the opening period, with Dawson Seitz and Luka Shcherbyna finding the back of the net. Shcherbyna potted his second of the game off a slick feed from Mason Kraft 1:55 into the second period for a 3-0 advantage.

Shantz's first of the game came 14:15 into the second period, tapping in a loose puck in the crease while on the powerplay. Shantz brought the Tips within one early in the third period, fielding a Kaeson Fisher drop-pass and wiring a wrist shot from the high slot at 1:49. He completed the natural hatty 7:06 into the frame, capitalizing on a cross-slot feed from Jesse Heslop to knot the score and force overtime.

Despite outshooting Wenatchee 63-28, the game was sent to the shootout. Tied at two goals a piece in the sixth round, forward Nolan Chastko netted the game-deciding goal with Raiden LeGall denying the Wild's attempt in the bottom half of the round.

LeGall finished with 25 saves on 28 shots for the win.







