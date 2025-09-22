Warriors Forward Semeniuk Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Moose Jaw Warriors forward Ethan Semeniuk has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Semeniuk, a 20-year-old product of Fort St. John, B.C., recorded five points (2G-3A) and a plus-7 rating in two games, as the Warriors swept the Brandon Wheat Kings in a home-and-home series to open the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound centre chipped in with a goal and an assist Friday night as the Warriors defeated the Wheat Kings by a 6-4 margin at Assiniboine Credit Union Place in Brandon. Semeniuk's first goal of the season came with 57 seconds to play in the first period, giving Moose Jaw a 3-1 lead. Early in the second period, the veteran forward registered the primary assist on a goal by Casey Brown that extended the Warriors advantage to 4-1. Aside from the offense, Semeniuk was effective in the faceoff circle as well, winning 52.4 per cent of his draws (11/21), and he finished with a plus-3 rating.

Semeniuk continued to have an impact Saturday back in Moose Jaw, registering a goal and two assists to help the Warriors in a wild one 9-7 over the Wheat Kings at Temple Gardens Centre. Trailing the Wheat Kings 6-3 in the early stages of the third period, Semeniuk's second goal of the season came 1:06 into the final period, kickstarting a Warriors comeback. Including Semeniuk's strike, Moose Jaw rattled off five consecutive goals to turn the game on its head, taking an 8-6 lead. Semeniuk added secondary assists on goals by Landen McFadden - one in the first period and another in the third period. Semeniuk, who serves as an alternate captain for the Warriors, finished the evening with a plus-4 rating and was named the second star of the game.

Through opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, Semeniuk's five points have him tied for second among all skaters atop the WHL scoring charts.

Originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the third round (56th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Semeniuk was acquired by the Warriors July 28, 2023, in an offseason trade that sent defenceman Marek Howell to the Giants.

Semeniuk went on to play a key role for the Warriors as they marched to the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2024.

In 215 career WHL regular season games, Semeniuk has collected 92 points (44G-48A). He notched career highs in all major categories with the Warriors last season, including goals (14), assists (14), points (28), and power-play goals (7).

After opening weekend of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season, the Warriors (2-0-0-0) sit atop the East Division standings. Next up, Semeniuk and the Warriors host the Swift Current Broncos (1-0-0-0) Saturday, September 27 (6 p.m. ST), at Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw.







