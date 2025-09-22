Rebels this Week

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Nate Yellowaga (left)

Game On!

The 2025-26 WHL Regular Season is officially underway for your Red Deer Rebels as the club embarks on its 34 th season.

September 19 - A strong third period rally wasn't enough for the Rebels as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Keith McInnis scored his first WHL goal for the Rebels in his hometown rink. Noah Milford also found the back of the net.

September 20 - Rebels goalie Matthew Kondro was outstanding in his first ever WHL start. The St. Albert native made 39 saves as the Rebels were downed 4-1 by the Oil Kings at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Samuel Drancak scored his first goal of the season on a first period Rebels power play.

Next Home Game

The Rebels welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to the Marchant Crane Centrium this Saturday, September 27. It's the first "Six O'Clock Saturday" as puck drop for all Rebels Saturday night home games this season goes at 6 p.m. Tickets for this and all Rebels home games are on sale now at ticketsalberta.com.

Wutzke goes Wild!

On Monday it was announced that Rebels goalie Chase Wutzke has signed a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-2, 161-pound native of Debden, Saskatchewan, owns a 40-35-10 record with a 3.21 GAA, a .896 SV%, and two shutouts in 93 career games across parts of four seasons with the Rebels (2021-25). He was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round, 142 nd overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Welcome to The Dub!

A total of eight players hit the ice for their first WHL game for the Rebels last weekend. Seven of them debuted Friday at the Marchant Crane Centrium (Nate Yellowaga, Keith McInnis, Grayden Peterson, Matus Lisy, Owen Shadrick, Landon MacSwain, Zane Torre) while Nikolas Ferry played his first game Saturday in Edmonton.

Next Gen WHL

Six Rebels are following in their father's footsteps by playing in the Western Hockey League - Arjun Bawa (Robin), Talon Brigley (Travis), Jaxon Fuder (Jordan), Beckett Hamilton (Lee), Derek Thurston (Brent), Nate Yellowaga (Kevin).

DQ Birthday Packages

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your child's birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office or reddeerrebels.com for more information.

