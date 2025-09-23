Easton Dozark Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of 2010-born defenseman Easton Dozark to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
"Easton Dozark was a defenseman we targeted last year in the draft, but unfortunately, we were not able to select him. We believe he has the potential to be an impact player right away in this league." Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said.
On September 4, the Winterhawks acquired Dozark's WHL rights from the Swift Current Broncos, who originally selected the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native 13th overall in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.
Last season, Dozark played Bantam AA with Moorhead in Minnesota, where he registered 34 goals, 35 assists, and 69 points in 55 games. The right-shot defenseman also added another nine goals and 29 assists in 22 contests with the Minnesota Blue Ox 14U AAA program.
"We are thrilled to have signed Easton and to have him as a key part of our team's future," Winterhawks Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting Greg Sampson said. "He helped lead his team to a national championship last season and demonstrated that he is one of the top U.S. defensemen in his age group. He is gifted offensively and is very hard to play against in his own end. He is a driven young man who will thrive in our program in Portland."
Standing 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds as a 15-year-old, Dozark is playing the 2025-26 season with Honeybaked 15U AAA in Michigan.
Winterhawks' Minnesota Regional Scout Jeff Pilacinski said, "As a young defender, Easton plays a surprisingly mature game at the back. He's difficult to match up against and plays with an edge, but he also makes consistently smart decisions offensively and can contribute on that side of the puck owing to his sharp vision."
Dozark is the first player in the 2010 age group signed by Portland.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025
- Easton Dozark Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks - Portland Winterhawks
- Tickets Are $19.25 this Saturday for Victoria Cougars Night - Victoria Royals
- Tigers Trade Chase to Portland - Medicine Hat Tigers
- ROSTER MOVES: Broncos Reassign Berney Weston - Swift Current Broncos
- September 22 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Goaltender Cruz Chase - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Forward Semeniuk Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Silvertips Acquire Sixth-Rounder for Booker Toninato - Everett Silvertips
- Semeniuk, Eskit & Hurlbert Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for September 22, 2025 - WHL
- Tigers Acquire Parr in Spokane Trade - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Spokane Chiefs Trade F Cam Parr to Medicine Hat in Exchange for 2027 8th-Round Pick - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades Sign 2007-Born Goalie Taye Timmerman - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Announce Four Roster Moves - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Shantz Nets Hatty as Tips Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win on Home Opener - Everett Silvertips
- Four Rockets Reassigned from NHL Camps Ahead of Battle of the Okanagan - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Easton Dozark Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Goaltender Cruz Chase
- Free Breaks Through with First WHL Goal in Loss to Cougars on Saturday
- Game Day Hub: September 20 at Prince George
- Miller Nets One as Hawks Drop Season Opener in Prince George Friday Night