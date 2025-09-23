Easton Dozark Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of 2010-born defenseman Easton Dozark to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"Easton Dozark was a defenseman we targeted last year in the draft, but unfortunately, we were not able to select him. We believe he has the potential to be an impact player right away in this league." Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said.

On September 4, the Winterhawks acquired Dozark's WHL rights from the Swift Current Broncos, who originally selected the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native 13th overall in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Last season, Dozark played Bantam AA with Moorhead in Minnesota, where he registered 34 goals, 35 assists, and 69 points in 55 games. The right-shot defenseman also added another nine goals and 29 assists in 22 contests with the Minnesota Blue Ox 14U AAA program.

"We are thrilled to have signed Easton and to have him as a key part of our team's future," Winterhawks Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting Greg Sampson said. "He helped lead his team to a national championship last season and demonstrated that he is one of the top U.S. defensemen in his age group. He is gifted offensively and is very hard to play against in his own end. He is a driven young man who will thrive in our program in Portland."

Standing 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds as a 15-year-old, Dozark is playing the 2025-26 season with Honeybaked 15U AAA in Michigan.

Winterhawks' Minnesota Regional Scout Jeff Pilacinski said, "As a young defender, Easton plays a surprisingly mature game at the back. He's difficult to match up against and plays with an edge, but he also makes consistently smart decisions offensively and can contribute on that side of the puck owing to his sharp vision."

Dozark is the first player in the 2010 age group signed by Portland.







