Four Rockets Reassigned from NHL Camps Ahead of Battle of the Okanagan

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that four players have been reassigned from their NHL clubs and will rejoin the team ahead of this weekend's home-and-home series against the Penticton Vees.

Nate Corbet - Los Angeles Kings (released from ATO/Free Agent Invite)

Mazden Leslie - Vegas Golden Knights (released from ATO/Free Agent Invite)

Hiroki Gojsic - Nashville Predators, 3rd Round Pick 2024 (94th overall)

Tomas Poletin - New York Islanders, 4th Round Pick 2025 (106th overall)

The Rockets dropped their home opener 8-2 to the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night but will get a boost with the return of Gojsic and Corbet, while Leslie and Poletin are set to make their Kelowna Rockets debuts this weekend. Poletin, the Rockets 1st overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, is also expected to make his WHL debut on Friday night in Penticton.

Kelowna will face Penticton in a two-game set this weekend. The series begins on Friday, September 26, when the Rockets visit the Vees for their home opener at 7:05 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The teams will then shift to Prospera Place on Saturday, September 27, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's game in Kelowna are available now online at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can also watch live for free on VictoryPlus.com.







