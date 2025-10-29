Silvertips Extend Winning Streak, Take Both Games in Okanagan

Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KELOWNA, B.C. - Everett's winning streak reached seven games this weekend, grabbing victories in both legs of a tour of the Okanagan. The Silvertips topped the Penticton Vees in their first ever game against the newest expansion team in the WHL Friday night, while earning a tight 3-2 comeback win the following night in Kelowna against the Rockets.

Rylan Pearce opened the scoring 5:53 into the first period on Friday, sneaking a low shot from the blueline past Vees netminder Jesse Sanche for his second goal of the season. Shea Busch rifled home his ninth of the year at 19:05 for a 2-0 Tips lead after one.

Pearce netted his second of the game with a shot from the corner 1:19 into the second. A Carter Bear powerplay tally 14:13 into the second period extended the Tips' lead to 4-0 through two periods.

Nolan Chastko rounded out the Everett scoring at 7:22 into the third. Brittan Alstead and Diego Johnson contributed goals for Penticton.

Raiden LeGall earned First Star honors by stopping 25 of 27 in the win.

Everett found themselves trailing 2-0 on Saturday in Kelowna, as Daniel Pekar and Will Sharpe both found the back of the net for the Rockets. The Silvertips finally broke through netminder Josh Banini 16:51 into the second period, as Jesse Heslop pushed a backhander in with assists to Zackary Shantz and Bear. Julius Miettinen tied the game with a powerplay one-timer with nine seconds remaining in the frame.

Rhys Jamieson's first career WHL goal proved to be a game-winner 37 seconds into the third, converting a Miettinen sauce from the corner to seal a 3-2 victory. Everett's penalty kill finished 6-for-7 on the night.

Anders Miller stopped 35 of 37 for the win in his first start as a Silvertip. Kelowna's Banini finished 28 for 31.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.