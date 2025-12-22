Ludovic Perreault Named Rookie of the Week

December 22, 2025

Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Ludovic Perreault has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Dec. 21st, 2025.

Perreault recorded four goals and one assist in a home-and-home series against the Vancouver Giants, including scoring a hat-trick in Friday's 5-1 victory. The hat-trick, which gave the Royals the 3-0 lead, was Perreault's first of his Western Hockey League career. In his first season with the Royals, Perreault has tallied 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in all 31 games this season.

Drafted 18th overall in the first round of the 2024 WHL Draft, Perreault hails from Winnipeg, MB and was the former captain of Team Manitoba in the 2024 WHL Cup. Last season, Perreault led the U18 AAA Winnipeg Wild in scoring with 86 points (40 goals, 46 assists) in 44 games.

