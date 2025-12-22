Preston, Perreault & Sklenicka Headline WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, December 22

Published on December 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 21.

Preston, a 17-year-old product of Penticton, B.C., registered four points (2G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in one game as the Chiefs went 1-0-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound centre tied a career high with four points (2G-2A) Tuesday, December 16, as the Chiefs thumped the Portland Winterhawks by a 9-2 score. Preston's first period included assists on two goals from Winnipeg Jets prospect Owen Martin, including the opening goal of the game as well as the eventual game-winning goal. Early in the second period, Preston found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season. Midway through the second, he added his second tally of the evening, giving the Chiefs a commanding 6-1 lead. He was named second star of the game for his performance.

Assigned an 'A' rating by NHL Central Scouting in its Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft, Preston ranks second in scoring on the Chiefs with 29 points (12G-17A) in 31 games, trailing recently acquired veteran forward Logan Wormald and his 38 points.

Preston's scoring has come in bunches this season, with the 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward having tallied nine multi-point games, including two four-point outings.

In late November, Preston was selected to represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge where he notched three points (1G-2A) in two games.

The highly touted prospect has since been named to the roster for Team West and will compete at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the first round (third overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Preston has secured 78 points (39G-39A) in 90 career WHL regular season games. The speedy forward played a critical role for a Chiefs team that won the WHL's Western Conference in 2024-25, posting 16 points (9G-7A) in 20 games as Spokane advanced to the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Heading into the holiday break, the Chiefs (17-16-0-0) rank seventh in the WHL's Western Conference. Preston and the Chiefs return to action Saturday, December 17 (6:05 p.m. PT), when they host the Wenatchee Wild (11-19-1-1) at Numerica Veterans Arena.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

ROYALS FORWARD PERREAULT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Victoria Royals forward Ludovic Perreault has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The 16-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., registered five points (4G-1A) and a plus-2 rating in two games this past week, as the Royals went 1-1-0-0.

The 5-foot-7, 167-pound left winger started his week with a two-point effort (1G-1A) Thursday, December 18, as the Royals fell 7-4 to the visiting Vancouver Giants. The rookie forward provided the primary assist on a first period goal from Nolan Stewart, which tied the game 1-1. Perreault then found the back of the net late in the third period, converting on a power-play opportunity to collect his eighth goal of the season. He was named third star of the game for his performance.

The following night, Perreault recorded the first hat trick of his WHL career, helping the Royals bounce back to earn a 5-1 triumph over the Giants back at the Langley Events Centre. Perreault opened the scoring with a mere eight seconds remaining in the first period, as the Royals jumped out to a 1-0 lead. The rookie extended his team's advantage with his second goal of the night 6:45 into the second period before completing the natural hat trick with his third goal of the evening 10:05 into the middle period. Perreault was named first star of the game for his impressive outing.

In his first WHL season, Perreault has secured 17 points (11G-6A) in 31 games. He is tied for second among all Royals goal scorers with 11 markers.

Perreault made his WHL debut in 2024-25, skating in three games with the Royals.

He is off to a great start in 2025-26, having tallied five multi-point games. In his past four games, Perreault has posted multi-point games on three occasions.

Originally selected by the Royals in the first round (18th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Perreault has registered 17 points (11G-6A) in 34 career WHL regular season games.

Heading into the holiday break, the Royals (13-11-4-3) rank ninth in the WHL's Western Conference.

Perreault and the Royals return to action Saturday, December 27 (6 p.m. PT), when they visit the B.C. Division leading Prince George Cougars (22-9-1-0) at CN Centre.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

THUNDERBIRDS NETMINDER SKLENICKA NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Marek Sklenicka has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The 17-year-old Sklenicka, who hails from Litvinov, Czechia, went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.48 goals-against average, .986 save percentage, and one shutout this past week.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Sklenicka started the week with a 32-save performance on Tuesday, December 16, as the Thunderbirds defeated the Wenatchee Wild by a 3-1 score. Protecting a 3-0 lead, Sklenicka rejected 13 of 14 shots during the third period to backstop the Thunderbirds. He was named second star of the game.

On Friday, December 19, Sklenicka recorded the first shutout of his WHL career in impressive fashion. The rookie puckstopper turned aside all 36 shots sent his way over the course of regulation and overtime, before then saving two more in the shootout as the Thunderbirds edged the Kamloops Blazers by a 1-0 tally. He was named first star of the game for his effort.

In his first WHL season, Sklenicka is 9-6-2-0 with a 3.56 GAA, .897 SV%, and one shutout. He leads all Thunderbirds in appearances with 19.

Sklenicka has made 35 saves or more on five occasions this season.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Sklenicka was assigned a 'C' rating by NHL Central Scouting in its Preliminary Players to Watch List and is currently projected to be a fourth- or fifth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Sklenicka signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on July 30, 2025.

Heading into the holiday break, the Thunderbirds (13-14-2-1) are 11th in the WHL's Western Conference and have collected points in three consecutive games (2-0-0-1).

Sklenicka and the Thunderbirds return to action Saturday, December 27 (6:05 p.m. PT), when they host the Everett Silvertips (27-3-2-1) at accesso ShoWare Center.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen







Western Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.