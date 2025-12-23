Chiefs Forward Preston Named TEMPO WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 21.

Preston, a 17-year-old product of Penticton, B.C., registered four points (2G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in one game as the Chiefs went 1-0-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound centre tied a career high with four points (2G-2A) Tuesday, December 16, as the Chiefs thumped the Portland Winterhawks by a 9-2 score. Preston's first period included assists on two goals from Winnipeg Jets prospect Owen Martin, including the opening goal of the game as well as the eventual game-winning goal. Early in the second period, Preston found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season. Midway through the second, he added his second tally of the evening, giving the Chiefs a commanding 6-1 lead. He was named second star of the game for his performance.

Assigned an 'A' rating by NHL Central Scouting in its Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft, Preston ranks second in scoring on the Chiefs with 29 points (12G-17A) in 31 games, trailing recently acquired veteran forward Logan Wormald and his 38 points.

Preston's scoring has come in bunches this season, with the 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward having tallied nine multi-point games, including two four-point outings.

In late November, Preston was selected to represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge where he notched three points (1G-2A) in two games.

The highly touted prospect has since been named to the roster for Team West and will compete at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the first round (third overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Preston has secured 78 points (39G-39A) in 90 career WHL regular season games. The speedy forward played a critical role for a Chiefs team that won the WHL's Western Conference in 2024-25, posting 16 points (9G-7A) in 20 games as Spokane advanced to the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Heading into the holiday break, the Chiefs (17-16-0-0) rank seventh in the WHL's Western Conference. Preston and the Chiefs return to action Saturday, December 17 (6:05 p.m. PT), when they host the Wenatchee Wild (11-19-1-1) at Numerica Veterans Arena.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings







