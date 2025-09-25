Gardner, Laing, and Lewandowski Back from Respective NHL Camps

Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - Reinforcements have arrived for the Saskatoon Blades ahead of this weekend's Southern Alberta road trip. 19-year-old goaltender Evan Gardner, along with forwards Hunter Laing and David Lewandowski have returned from their respective National Hockey League (NHL) training camps.

Gardner returned to practice Wednesday after attending his second straight Columbus Blue Jackets rookie and main camp. Columbus' second-round (60th overall) pick at the 2024 NHL Entry appeared in two preseason games for the club this fall.

"I felt like I got my swagger while I was there," said Gardner, "I would say I'm bringing that back (to Saskatoon) for sure."

Lewandowski also returned to Blades practice on Wednesday after his first stint at Edmonton Oilers training camp. The 6-foot-2 winger was drafted by the back-to-back Western Conference Champions in the fourth round (117th overall) at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

"It's way faster," said Lewandowski, when asked about his first NHL camp, "They're stronger. Everything is just going a couple levels up."

Laing was returned to the Blades by the Calgary Flames late Wednesday night and will the meet the team Thursday in Lethbridge. Saskatoon's first game of the weekend is Friday at VisitLethbridge.com arena against the Hurricanes, followed by a tilt the next night against the defending Western Hockey League (WHL) Champion Medicine Hat Tigers. Puck drop for both games is at 7:00pm. Fans can catch both games for FREE on Victory+ TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.