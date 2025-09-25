Portland Signs Blake Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of goaltender Blake Clark to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

During the 2024-25 season, Clark, 16, played for the Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep program in the CSSHL (Canadian Sport School Hockey League) and finished with a 2.81 goals-against-average, a 0.885 save percentage, and one shutout in 13 games.

"Blake's game has made tremendous progress in the last few months. He is an intelligent goaltender who reads the game at a high level," Winterhawks Director of Player Personnel Matt Davidson said. "The combination of IQ and a strong technical base allows him to be in good positions to make saves. We look forward to watching him continue to develop this hockey season."

Portland selected the 5-foot-11, 167-pound netminder originally from Dallas, Texas, with its 11th-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Blake is the son of Vancouver Canucks Director of Goaltending, Ian Clark.

Clark attended his second Winterhawks training camp in August before appearing in two preseason games earlier in September. He made 45 saves across 89 minutes of play.

"He has a great ability to read and understand the game, and he's a really hard worker and great competitor," Winterhawks goaltender coach Travis Hoy said. "Those will be things that will help him grow and keep on the trajectory of growing into a strong WHL goaltender."

The Winterhawks family is incredibly excited to welcome Blake to the team as he develops his skills to take him to the next level!







