Pats Announce Driving Change Automotive as Official New Car Dealer Partner

Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce a new three-year partnership with Driving Change Automotive, naming them the Team's Official New Car Dealer Partner.

As part of the agreement, Driving Change Automotive and Bennett Dunlop Ford will play a central role in enhancing the Pats fan experience both inside and outside the Brandt Centre.

"On behalf of Driving Change Automotive and Bennett Dunlop Ford, we're proud to partner with the Regina Pats-an organization that shares our passion for community, teamwork, and tradition," said Bennett Dunlop Ford GM Dave Kohonick. "The Pats are a cornerstone of Regina, and together we look forward to creating even more memorable experiences for fans both at the Brandt Centre and throughout the city. This partnership is about more than hockey-it's about celebrating our community and building lasting connections."

Key elements of the partnership include:

Home Opener/Tailgate Sponsor: Driving Change Automotive will be the presenting sponsor of the Pats' annual Home Opener and Tailgate Party for the next three seasons.

Radio Broadcast Title Sponsor: Regina Pats games on 620 CKRM will be presented as "Bennett Dunlop Ford Regina Pats Hockey on 620 CKRM."

Score Bug Sponsor: Pats fans tuning into live streamed games on Victory+ will see Bennett Dunlop Ford featured as the exclusive Score Bug Sponsor.

Bennett Dunlop Ford Club Seating: Located on the west side of the Brandt Centre, this premium section continues to deliver a first-class game day experience.

New Bennett Dunlop Ford Party Pit: Formerly known as AG-EX, the space has been reimagined as a hub for Pats fan activations throughout the season. The Party Pit will host the official pre-game tailgate party on Friday, September 26 when the Pats host the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2025 home opener, presented by Bennett Dunlop Ford.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Driving Change Automotive and Bennett Dunlop Ford," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "Their commitment to our community, the Pats and passion for hockey will elevate the fan experience at the Brandt Centre for years to come."

The Regina Pats would like to extend a special thank you to Driving Change Automotive CEO Trevor Boquist and General Manager Dave Kohonick for their leadership and support in making this partnership possible.







