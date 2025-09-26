Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets
Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees face off with the Kelowna Rockets in their inaugural WHL Home Opener tonight at 7:05PM PST at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and 98.5 Summit Summerland.
The Vees will look to build off of their 5-1 victory over Vancouver last Saturday. Brady Birnie scored the Vees first ever WHL goal in the victory. They would strike on the powerplay, penalty kill and into an empty net as well, on their way to a commanding victory.
The Rockets will try to bounce back following a decisive 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Spokane Chiefs last Friday in their home opener. The Rockets will get a big boost to their lineup with Nate Corbet, Mazden Leslie, Tomas Poletin and Hiroki Gojsik all returning from their NHL camps to rejoin the team.
Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: The big body centre drove the net on the powerplay on Saturday and jammed home a loose puck for his first WHL goal and was pivotal in the Vees first WHL victory.
Fast Fact: Brady Birnie needs two assists to hit 100 in his WHL career.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Brittan Alstead- 2 points (1g, 1a)
Brady Birnie- 2 points (1g, 1a)
Jacob Kvasnicka- 2 points (2a)
Morgan Tastad- 2 points (2a)
Rockets:
Connor Pankratz- 1 point (1g)
Kalder Varga- 1 point (1g)
Levi Benson- 1 point (1a)
Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025
- Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Sign Lucas Conrad to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets take on Vees for the First Time Ever - Kelowna Rockets
- Ben Miller Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Winterhawks - Portland Winterhawks
- Portland Signs Blake Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Announce Driving Change Automotive as Official New Car Dealer Partner - Regina Pats
- Winterhawks Announce Two Roster Moves - Portland Winterhawks
- Gardner, Laing, and Lewandowski Back from Respective NHL Camps - Saskatoon Blades
- CHL Unveils 50th Anniversary Season for 2025-26 - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Penticton Vees Stories
- Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets
- Vees Pick up Franchises First WHL Win
- Game Preview - PEN at VAN
- Vees Fall in First WHL Game
- Game Preview - PEN at VIC