Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets

The Penticton Vees face off with the Kelowna Rockets in their inaugural WHL Home Opener tonight at 7:05PM PST at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and 98.5 Summit Summerland.

The Vees will look to build off of their 5-1 victory over Vancouver last Saturday. Brady Birnie scored the Vees first ever WHL goal in the victory. They would strike on the powerplay, penalty kill and into an empty net as well, on their way to a commanding victory.

The Rockets will try to bounce back following a decisive 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Spokane Chiefs last Friday in their home opener. The Rockets will get a big boost to their lineup with Nate Corbet, Mazden Leslie, Tomas Poletin and Hiroki Gojsik all returning from their NHL camps to rejoin the team.

Vees Player to Watch: F Ryden Evers: The big body centre drove the net on the powerplay on Saturday and jammed home a loose puck for his first WHL goal and was pivotal in the Vees first WHL victory.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie needs two assists to hit 100 in his WHL career.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Brittan Alstead- 2 points (1g, 1a)

Brady Birnie- 2 points (1g, 1a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 2 points (2a)

Morgan Tastad- 2 points (2a)

Rockets:

Connor Pankratz- 1 point (1g)

Kalder Varga- 1 point (1g)

Levi Benson- 1 point (1a)







