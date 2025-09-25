Winterhawks Announce Two Roster Moves

Published on September 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks announced today the following roster moves.

The Club has reassigned forward Jordin St. Louis. The Airdrie, Alberta native most recently played for Olds Grizzlies of the AJHL. St. Louis played in one regular season game for the Winterhawks in the 2025-26 season.

Defenseman Max Psenicka makes his return to the Winterhawks lineup after spending NHL training camp with the Utah Mammoth. Drafted 46th overall in the second round of the 2025 Entry Draft, Psenicka played 24 games last season for Portland, accruing one goal, six assists, and seven points.

These moves pare the Winterhawks roster to 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.