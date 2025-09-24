Winterhawks Announce Four Roster Moves

The Portland Winterhawks announced today that the club has reassigned two players, goaltender Sergio Davidson and forward Owen Chapman, to their respective teams.

Davidson, from Calgary, played in two preseason games for the Winterhawks. The 2008-born goalie most recently played for the Calgary Flames U18 AAA squad. Chapman, from Saskatoon, played in three preseason games for the Winterhawks, recording one assist in the process. Chapman also suited up for the season opener against Prince George, firing three shots on target.

Additionally, two Hawks make their return to the squad after attending training camp with the Vegas Golden Knights; Carter Sotheran and Alex Weiermair. A staple on the blueline last season, Sotheran produced 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) across a 66-game campaign. Weiermair is the returning points leader from last year after a 21 goal, 25 assist season.

These moves pare the Winterhawks roster to 27 players, including 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.







