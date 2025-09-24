Oil Kings Re-Assign Hejda to NAX U18 Prep

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda to Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep (CSSHL)

Hejda, the fifth-overall selection in the 2024 WHL US Prospects Draft, played in all four pre-season games with the Oil Kings, but did not get into a regular season contest.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday in Calgary against the Hitmen.

