Broncos 2025 Annual General Meeting Recap

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, September 23 at the Innovationplex, recapping the 2024-25 season.

The Broncos reported a modest profit of $5,011, reflecting a season of continued growth on and off the ice. Average game attendance reached 2,307 fans per game, driven by strong regular season play and another exciting playoff run - the team's second consecutive postseason appearance.

"We saw excellent momentum from a strong regular season, sold-out playoff games, and continued growth in both corporate and community support," said Kevin Simpson, Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "As we move forward, our focus remains on maximizing attendance, delivering impactful theme nights, and driving revenue growth across all areas - including ticketing, in-game sales, partnerships, and fundraising."

The Broncos also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting players academically, contributing $165,700 toward player education in the 2024-25 season.

The Broncos' Board of Directors now includes 11 members, with Pat Friesen joining the board after previously serving as a City Representative. Trent McCleary and Cam Hyswick were both re-elected, with their terms extending to 2028.

Key changes were also made in both hockey operations and business staff. Dean DeSilva was named the new Head Coach, joined by assistant coaches Travis Moen and Roshen Jaswal, while Taylor Green was appointed as Manager of Hockey Operations. On the business side, Austin Mattes was hired as the team's Broadcast & Community Relations Manager.

General Manager Chad Leslie sees a bright future for the young roster under new leadership.

"The experience these young players got in the playoffs last year will be extremely valuable as we navigate the early stages of a new WHL season," said Leslie. "With Dean behind the bench, taking over a young team with a ton of potential, I'm excited to see how our group evolves moving forward."

The Broncos would like to recognize their dedicated staff, board of directors, billet families, volunteers and game day staff for their incredible efforts behind the scenes. They also thank their fans and corporate partners for their passion and support throughout the season.







