Tigers Sign Reschny to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2006-born forward Dayton Reschny (Macklin, Saskatchewan) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"Dayton is a two way forward with speed and solid puck skill. His hockey sense and quick release shot strengthens our offensive depth." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox.

Reschny played the 2024-25 season with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of AJHL. He scored seven goals and 21 points in 24 games with Bonnyville last season.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Dayton to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







