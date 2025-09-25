Broncos Sign Quinn Pickering to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2010-born defenceman Quinn Pickering to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Standing at 6'2", Pickering hails from West Vancouver, BC, and was selected by the Broncos in the 4th round (72nd overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Last season, Pickering played for St. George's U15 Prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), where he tallied 6 goals and 32 assists for 38 points in 36 games.

"Quinn is a highly intelligent puck moving defenceman. He is extremely efficient, he thinks his way around the rink and has a lot of poise and maturity in his game for a young player," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie.

Pickering shared his enthusiasm about the signing:

"It's an absolute honour to join an organization with as much history as the Broncos and I am extremely excited to get started."

The Broncos welcome Quinn and his family to Swift Current.







