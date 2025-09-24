Broncos Sign Tanner Massey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current have signed 2010-born forward Tanner Massey to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Massey, a Cloverdale, BC product, was selected by the Broncos in the 4th round (70th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Standing at 6'3", the left-handed shooter played last season with Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), where he posted 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games. He also represented Team Canada West at the Cwench World Invite, where he added 1 goal and 4 assists in 5 games against international competition.

"Tanner is a power forward with sense and skill," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "He had a good showing here at his first camp and will be a hard player for teams to handle down the road."

Massey expressed his excitement about joining the team:

"Joining the Swift Current Broncos means so much to me, I am grateful for the opportunity," said Massey. "The Broncos have a great history and culture, and I am extremely honoured to get started with this organization."

The Broncos would like to welcome Tanner and the entire Massey family to the organization.







