Blue Moon Opening Night Tickets Still Available

Published on September 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs home opener is this Saturday against the Tri-City Americans! The defending Western Conference Champion Chiefs return home for Blue Moon Opening Night after splitting the first two games of the season, including an 8-2 win over Kelowna in the season opener last Friday.

The Pregame Party kicks off at 3 PM at the Spokane Arena with live music, trivia, player introductions, games, inflatables, and more. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM.

Mathis Preston leads the WHL with six points through two games while Coco Armstrong is tied for the league lead with three goals. Owen Martin, Nathan Mayes, Will McIsaac, and Assanali Sarkenov are expected to be available for team selection after returning to Spokane from their respective NHL Training Camps.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.