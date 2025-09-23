Blue Moon Opening Night Tickets Still Available
Published on September 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
The Spokane Chiefs home opener is this Saturday against the Tri-City Americans! The defending Western Conference Champion Chiefs return home for Blue Moon Opening Night after splitting the first two games of the season, including an 8-2 win over Kelowna in the season opener last Friday.
The Pregame Party kicks off at 3 PM at the Spokane Arena with live music, trivia, player introductions, games, inflatables, and more. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM.
Mathis Preston leads the WHL with six points through two games while Coco Armstrong is tied for the league lead with three goals. Owen Martin, Nathan Mayes, Will McIsaac, and Assanali Sarkenov are expected to be available for team selection after returning to Spokane from their respective NHL Training Camps.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025
- Blue Moon Opening Night Tickets Still Available - Spokane Chiefs
- Blazers Sign 2008-Born Forward Logan Lanti - Kamloops Blazers
- Silvertips Finalize Scouting Staff - Everett Silvertips
- Lin First WHLer Named to Team CHL for Prospects Challenge - Vancouver Giants
- Wenatchee Wild Forward Andre Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Club - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos Partner with Stringam Law in Historic Jersey Sponsorship - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Blue Moon Opening Night Tickets Still Available
- Spokane Chiefs Trade F Cam Parr to Medicine Hat in Exchange for 2027 8th-Round Pick
- Chiefs' Comeback Falls Short as They Fall to Kamloops Blazers Saturday, 6-4
- Chiefs Continue 2025-26 Opening Weekend in Kamloops Saturday Night
- Chiefs Dominate in Season Opener as They Defeat Rockets, 8-2