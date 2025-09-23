Broncos Partner with Stringam Law in Historic Jersey Sponsorship

Published on September 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce a landmark partnership with Stringam Law, who will serve as the team's official jersey patch sponsor for the 2025-26 season. As part of this historic agreement, the Stringam Law logo will be featured on both the Broncos' home and away jerseys for the first time in franchise history.

Stringam Law is a full-service law firm with a century-long legacy rooted in Western Canada. Originally established in 1913, Stringam has grown to include offices across Alberta and Saskatchewan, combining innovative legal strategies with compassionate, community-driven service. Their firm is guided by core values of Respect, Integrity, Teamwork, Accountability, Loyalty, and Inclusiveness, values that closely align with those of the Swift Current Broncos.

"The Swift Current Broncos are more than a hockey team - they're a proud tradition in Saskatchewan," said Holt Humphrey, Vice-President of Business Development for Stringam Law. "At Stringam, we're honoured to join that tradition as the Broncos' jersey patch sponsor, and to support a team that has given so much to its community and fans for generations."

"We're incredibly excited to take our partnership with Stringam Law to the next level," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations & Corporate Partnerships for the Swift Current Broncos. "Having Stringam's logo proudly displayed on our jerseys is a testament to their belief in our organization and our values. We are truly grateful for their support."

The Broncos will debut the new Stringam Law jersey patch at home on Friday, September 26th, as they face off against the defending WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

Game time is 7:00 PM at the Innovationplex. Tickets are available now at scbroncos.com or by visiting The Stable.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.