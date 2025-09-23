Silvertips Finalize Scouting Staff

Published on September 23, 2025

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have solidified their scouting staff for the 2025-26 season.

Brooks Christensen enters his second season as Director of Scouting with the Silvertips, overseeing all North American scouting endeavors.

Returning for their 23rd season of scouting with the team are senior scouts Garry Ryhorchuk (SK) and Doug Sinclair (MB). Senior scout Brian Leavold is based in British Columbia with additional U.S. scouting, with newcomer Brandon Millard scouting Alberta.

Millard, a graduate of Mount Royal University, spent the last six seasons scouting for the Regina Pats. His uncle, Rod Egan, previously scouted for the Silvertips from 2013-18.

Additional North American scouts include Phil Carter (AB/U.S.), Jamie Lund (Vancouver Island), Dylan Franson (B.C.), Chris Shaw (lower mainland) and Curtis Fraser (lower mainland). Silvertips alum Dexter Whittle ('21-24) has joined the team as a volunteer scout in Manitoba. Alessandro Benin represents the Silvertips as the team's European scout.

"Our scouting staff continues to do a tremendous job finding and drafting talent across western Canada and the U.S.," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "With the recent landscape changes in junior hockey, we're excited to expand our scouting coverage and look forward to the ongoing challenge of providing an exciting and competitive product for Silvertips country."







