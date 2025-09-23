Blazers Sign 2008-Born Forward Logan Lanti

Published on September 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2008-born forward Logan Lanti to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Lanti was listed by the Blazers in March 2025.

Lanti is from High Level, AB and stands at 5'11" and 178lbs. He played the 2024-2025 season with U17 Prep Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna. He led his team in scoring with 25 goals, 37 assists and 62 points in 36 games.

"We would like to welcome Logan and his family to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development in the coming seasons."

Lanti made his WHL debut this past weekend and picked up an assist in a 6-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

The Kamloops Blazers will play two games this weekend at home against the Seattle Thunderbirds.







