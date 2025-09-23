Lin First WHLer Named to Team CHL for Prospects Challenge

Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - are proud to announce the first three players named to Team CHL's roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, set for November 25 at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome and November 26 at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Defenceman Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL), forward Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs/ OHL), and defenceman Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL) have been selected by NHL Central Scouting as the first roster additions.

All three are considered top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft, set to be rated as 'A' prospects on NHL Central Scouting's Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft (to be released October 20, 2025), and were key members of Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

"We would like to congratulate Ryan on being one of the first three players chosen to the roster of this year's CHL USA Prospects Challenge," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "It's a tremendous accomplishment and well deserved."

Lin was a WHL Rookie of the Year finalist last season, when he recorded 53 points in 60 games at 16-years-old, becoming just the second rookie WHL defenceman aged 16 or younger to hit the 50-point mark in 35 years. Lin joined Everett's Landon Dupont (60 points, 2024-25) as the only two to accomplish the feat since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops Blazers legend Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90. Additionally, Lin's 53 points rank seventh among U-17 defencemen in the entire CHL since 1990.

"Ryan Lin, Ryan Roobroeck, and Xavier Villeneuve bring the kind of skill, intensity, and excitement fans will see at this year's CHL USA Prospects Challenge," said Dan MacKenzie, CHL President. "They've already proven themselves as standouts in their leagues and on the international stage, and now they'll set the tone for an electric showcase in Calgary and Lethbridge against their greatest rivals - the United States."

Lin holds the Giants all-time record for points by a rookie defenceman, regardless of age. He also had the third-most productive rookie season by any Giants skater, trailing only Gilbert Brule (60 points, 2003-04) and Cameron Schmidt (58 points, 2023-24).

Internationally, the Richmond, B.C. product has won three medals with Hockey Canada: bronze at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, gold at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship and gold at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge with Canada White. Lin also played for Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, where the team finished fourth.

"The first three prospects named to Team CHL - Ryan Lin (Vancouver, WHL), Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara, OHL), and Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL) - are established impact players in their respective leagues, each capable of delivering the kind of sensational plays that influence the outcome of a game," stated Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. "There are many more exceptional CHL prospects who will be selected to this roster in consultation with the 32 NHL clubs, ensuring fans witness a true best-on best showcase of elite junior talent."

Lin scored the only goal for the Giants in their home opener this past Saturday.

