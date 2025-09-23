Wenatchee Wild Forward Andre Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Club

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Austin Draude) Wenatchee Wild forward Alexandre Andre(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Austin Draude)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2008-born forward Alexandre Andre has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Andre is entering his second season of junior hockey, after playing for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's (MJHL) Northern Manitoba Blizzard a season ago. He signed his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Wild late last week, and made his WHL debut Saturday at the Everett Silvertips.

Andre's first season in junior hockey was an exciting one, helping the Northern Manitoba Blizzard claim a Turnbull Cup as champions of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League - he played in every one of Northern Manitoba's 58 games, posting two goals and 22 assists before adding three more goals and six assists in 16 playoff games. His goal in Game 7 of the Turnbull Cup championship series opened the scoring in the title-clinching triple-overtime win for the Blizzard, and he scored six points in his four pool-play appearances at the Centennial Cup, Canada's national Junior A championship tournament.

"Alexandre had a memorable season with the MJHL's Northern Manitoba Blizzard as a 16-year-old," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He helped his team to the Centennial Cup, usually dominated by 19- and 20-year-old players. Alexandre has a very high work rate and good hockey sense. He is a young player we are very excited about getting into our organization and developing under our coaching staff."

Before moving on to the junior ranks, he played four seasons of AAA hockey for the Winnipeg Bruins, also representing Manitoba at the WHL Cup in 2023. He led his Bruins club to a Winnipeg AAA League championship in 2023.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Alexandre Andre on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.

