Blazers Sign 2007-Born Defenseman Evan Markel

Published on September 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2007-born defenseman Evan Markel to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Markel was listed by the Blazers in February 2025.

Markel is from Richmond, BC and stands at 5'10" and 178lbs. He played the 2024-2025 season with Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep in Abbotsford. He had three goals, 12 assists and 15 points in 35 games.

"We would like to welcome Evan and his family to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development in the coming seasons."

Markel made his WHL debut this past weekend with the Blazers in a 6-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.