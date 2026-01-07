Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig

Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have traded 2007-born defenseman Kayd Ruedig to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a first round pick in 2028 and a fourth round pick in 2028.

The Blazers acquired Ruedig from the Portland Winterhawks in October. In 27 games with the Blazers, Ruedig had eight goals, 13 assists and 21 points.

The Kamloops Blazers would like to wish Kayd all the best in Everett.

With this roster move and the addition of Harrison Brunicke from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Blazers now have 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders on their roster.

The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice on Saturday, January 10 th as they host the Penticton Vees at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.