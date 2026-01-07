Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have traded 2007-born defenseman Kayd Ruedig to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a first round pick in 2028 and a fourth round pick in 2028.
The Blazers acquired Ruedig from the Portland Winterhawks in October. In 27 games with the Blazers, Ruedig had eight goals, 13 assists and 21 points.
The Kamloops Blazers would like to wish Kayd all the best in Everett.
With this roster move and the addition of Harrison Brunicke from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Blazers now have 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders on their roster.
The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice on Saturday, January 10 th as they host the Penticton Vees at 7:00pm at the Sandman Centre.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- Broncos Acquire Brendan Rudolph and Draft Picks from Seattle - Swift Current Broncos
- Thunderbirds Add Noah Kosick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Vees: 01/07/25 - Prince George Cougars
- Silvertips Acquire Defenseman Kayd Ruedig in Trade with Kamloops - Everett Silvertips
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig - Kamloops Blazers
- Hurricanes Trade Cozens to Tigers for Heger - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tigers Acquire Cozens from Lethbridge in Exchange for Heger - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Calgary Hitmen Acquire Ottawa Senators Prospect Blake Vanek - Calgary Hitmen
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Calgary Hitmen - Wenatchee Wild
- Thunderbirds Sign Joe Gramer - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Release Caleb Potter - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Take Top Spot in BC Division - Penticton Vees
- Pats to Bring Back Fan-Favourite Skills Competition, Presented by Flaman Fitness - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Open Three-Game Road Trip in Swift Current - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Drop Fourth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Penticton - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Rockets - January 7, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kamloops Blazers Stories
- Kamloops Blazers Acquire Two Draft Picks in 2028 for Kayd Ruedig
- Kamloops Blazers Announce Exciting Promotional Nights for the Second Half of the WHL Season
- Celebrate the Holidays with the Kamloops Blazers
- Kamloops Blazers Announce Exciting November Promotional Nights
- JP Hurlbert Named to Team CHL for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge