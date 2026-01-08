Silvertips Acquire Picks for Seidl, Fisher
Published on January 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded defenseman Jakub Seidl to the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2026 second-round Import Draft pick.
Seidl, 18, appeared in 32 games as a Silvertip, logging one goal and seven assists with a +11 defensive rating.
"We wanted to give Jakub an opportunity for more playing time considering the acquisitions we made on defense," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He has a bright future and we wish him all the best in Calgary."
Additionally, the Silvertips have acquired a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for defenseman Kaeson Fisher. Fisher has spent the 2025-26 season with the Winkler Flyers in the MJHL, where he has 25 points in 29 games. He has skated in 15 WHL games with Everett, earning one assist.
