Tigers Sign Bryzgalov to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the singing of 2007-born forward Yaroslav Bryzgalov (Minsk, Belarus) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. He was drafted 60th overall by the Tigers in the 2025 WHL Import Draft.
"Yaroslav brings size, exceptional puck skills, and keen offensive vision." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "His strong puck protection and nose for the net make him a scoring threat."
The 6'4 ¬Â³ forward spent last season with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. He scored 10 goals and 17 points in 51 games.
The Tigers are excited to welcome Yaroslav to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.
