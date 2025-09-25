Chiefs Reassign Pyatt Ahead of Saturday's Home Opener, Trim Roster to 27
Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have reassigned 2007-born forward Dane Pyatt ahead of Saturday's home opener against the Tri-City Americans. The move brings Spokane's roster to 27 players, including 16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
Pyatt played six games with the Chiefs last season before being reassigned to the Coquitlam Express (BCHL). He finished the 2024-25 season with the Surrey Eagles (BCHL). He scored his first WHL goal in his WHL debut on September 20, 2024 against the Prince George Cougars before suffering a lower body injury that sidelined him for most of the season.
Forward Owen Martin (WPG), defenseman Nathan Mayes (TOR) and defenseman Will McIsaac (STL) have all returned from their respective NHL camps and are expected to play in Saturday's contest.
