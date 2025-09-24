Regina Pats Partner with Canadian Rock Band Bleeker

Regina, SK - The Regina Pats are proud to announce that Canadian alternative rock band Bleeker will perform live at the Pats Home Opener Tailgate Party on Friday, September 26, at the Bennett Dunlop Ford Party Pit. The pre-game celebration will feature an exclusive performance of a brand-new song Bleeker has written about the spirit of Regina and its junior hockey club - debuting for fans for the very first time.

Formed in Orillia, Ontario, Bleeker has made their mark on the Canadian music scene with infectious hooks, high-energy performances, and chart-topping tracks like Highway and Where's Your Money. Known for their arena-ready sound and loyal fanbase, Bleeker has toured across North America and Europe, building a reputation as one of Canada's must-see live acts. Their hit song "Let's Go" was selected as part of the official soundtrack for the popular EA Sports franchise NHL25 - the latest in big-screen features for the band following songs featured by the NHL, Toronto Blue Jays, Edmonton Oilers and more.

This performance will have a special Regina connection: Bleeker drummer and producer Chris Dimas is a proud Regina native, and he'll be taking the stage in front of his hometown crowd. The show will serve as both a homecoming and a celebration as the Pats open their 2025-26 Western Hockey League season.

"We're thrilled to have Bleeker help us kick off a brand-new season of Pats hockey in style," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "The energy they bring to the stage, combined with their unique new song written just for our city and our fans, will make this year's home opener one to remember."

Although the song is planned to be officially released until next month, the song will be debuted in the pre-game party and will be featured throughout the game so Pats fans can be proud to be first in line to hear the Regiment's new battle cry.

"This year, our focus is all on celebrating the fabric of our community and what makes us strong," concludes Pritchard. "That's why we're excited to be showcasing a local artist like Chris and his band's sound is made for hockey. We look forward to seeing our fans hear this new song for the first time on Friday."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Home Opener Tailgate Party presented by Bennett Dunlop Ford, where the festivities will include live music, food, drinks, and more. The party leads right into the much-anticipated matchup between the Pats and the Prince Albert Raiders at the Brandt Centre.

Event Details:

What: Regina Pats Home Opener Tailgate Party featuring Bleeker

When: Friday, September 26 | Tailgate starts at 5:00 PM | Puck drop at 7:00 PM

Where: Bennett Dunlop Ford Party Pit (known as AG-EX, Brandt Centre)

Tickets for the Regina Pats Home Opener are available now at reginapats.com or at the Brandt Centre Box Office.







