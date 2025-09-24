Broncos Gear up for Key Weekend Matchups

Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos are set for an exciting weekend of WHL action with a pair of important early-season matchups. Coming off a strong season-opening win, the Broncos will look to build momentum as they face off against the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Moose Jaw Warriors on back-to-back nights.

Friday, September 26, 7:00 PM vs. Medicine Hat Tigers @ Innovationplex

The Broncos are on home ice to open their four-game season series against the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers. This marks the first meeting between the two clubs since an intense five-game playoff series last spring, which saw the Tigers narrowly edge the Broncos with a 3-2 win in Game 5, clinching the series 4-1.

Both teams enter Friday night with a 1-0-0-0 record. The Broncos picked up a 4-3 win over Regina on September 19, while Medicine Hat also defeated Regina 5-2 in their opener on September 20th.

The regular season series between the two clubs was evenly matched in 2024-25, with both teams splitting the series at 2-2-0-0. However, the Broncos will look to continue their dominance on home ice, having posted an impressive 12-1-1-1 record against the Tigers at the Innovationplex over the past five seasons.

Saturday, September 27, 6:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors @ Temple Gardens Centre

Saturday marks the first of eight meetings this season between the Broncos and East Division rival Moose Jaw Warriors. The Broncos had the upper hand in the 2024-25 season series, going 6-2-0-0 against the Warriors. However, playing in Moose Jaw has proven challenging, with Swift Current holding just a 3-10-0-0 record at the Temple Gardens Centre over the last five seasons.

The Warriors are off to a strong start in 2025-26, sitting at 2-0-0-0 after back-to-back wins over Brandon, scoring a combined 15 goals in those two contests (9-7 and 6-4).

The Broncos will need a complete team effort on both sides of the puck to slow down a high-scoring Moose Jaw squad and close out the weekend with a statement road win.







