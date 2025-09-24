Rockets Reassign Goaltender Nathan Kam

Published on September 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Nathan Kam

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced this morning that the club has reassigned goaltender Nathan Kam.

Kam was Kelowna's fifth-round pick (103rd overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. It is still to be determined where the Burnaby, BC native will play this upcoming season after appearing in 3 preseason games for the Rockets this year posting a 4.55 GAA and a .860 Save %.

With the reassignment, the Rockets roster has been reduced to 29 players, consisting of 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders. Tij Iginla & Carson Wetsch remain on NHL Preseason Rosters with their respective teams.

The Rockets next home game is this Saturday (September 27th) against the Penticton Vees at 6:05pm. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com!

