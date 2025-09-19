Cardinal Sport Game Preview: Spokane Chiefs at Kelowna Rockets
Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets will kick off their 30th anniversary season this Friday night when they welcome the Spokane Chiefs to Prospera Place for their Home Opener Presented by Save on Foods.
Kelowna wrapped up the preseason with a 2-3 record and will look to carry that energy into the start of the regular season in front of what's expected to be a packed building. Spokane enters the matchup after a strong 4-1 exhibition campaign.
Over the last five years, the Rockets have been competitive at home against the Chiefs, holding a 4-2-1-0 record at Prospera Place during that span.
Head to Head (2024-25)
Spokane: 4-0-0-0
Kelowna: 0-3-1-0
Last Five Years Head-to-Head
Overall: Spokane 9-4-1-1 | Kelowna 6-8-1-0
At Spokane: Spokane 6-1-1-0 | Kelowna 2-6-0-0
At Kelowna: Spokane 3-3-0-1 | Kelowna 4-2-1-0
What to Watch
30th Anniversary Celebration: Kelowna opens a milestone year in franchise history.
Home-Ice Edge: The Rockets have fared well against Spokane at Prospera, winning four of their last seven.
Early Statement: Kelowna looks to establish momentum with a statement win in front of their fans to begin a significant year for them.
Tickets
Single-game tickets for the Rockets home opener are on sale now through Select Your Tickets.
Online: selectyourtickets.com
Phone: 250-762-5050
In person: Select Your Tickets Box Office
