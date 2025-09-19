A Letter from WHL Commissioner Dan Near to Open the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season

This season carries special meaning as we launch the 60th season of WHL hockey. It begins with both history and anticipation - a celebration of six decades of junior hockey excellence, while tonight the Penticton Vees skate in their inaugural WHL game, marking an exciting new chapter for our League.

With 23 Clubs across Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, the WHL is deeply woven into the fabric of our communities. Our Clubs carry the pride of their cities and regions, creating shared moments of joy, resilience, and belonging. I couldn't be more excited to share these with all of you and take in games across the League. We are so thankful for our fans, our volunteers, the billet families, education advisors, support staffs, and everyone who makes this League so special.

The 2025-26 WHL season promises new stories and rivalries. An influx of fresh talent is set to capture the hearts of fans, while veterans return from NHL camps to provide leadership, and top NHL Draft-eligible prospects will showcase their skills.

In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, more than a million fans tuned in and streamed WHL LIVE and FREE on Victory+. Fans enjoyed higher quality video, pause and rewind functions, VOD, and an enhanced production experience. This access continues beginning tonight with all 782 WHL games being streamed for fans. CLICK HERE for a FREE download on your TV or mobile device.

This season, the WHL will also look a little different on the ice. We are thrilled to welcome Under Armour - a worldwide leader in performance apparel - as our on-ice jersey and training apparel and footwear supplier. Additionally, Bauer has joined us as the League's official equipment and stick supplier. These partnerships ensure the best junior hockey players in the world have access to the best gear.

Congratulations to all players making their WHL debuts over the coming weeks. It is a great accomplishment to have reached this stage, which marks the start of a fantastic time in your life.

This season kicks off with a special opening video, including a soundtrack provided by one of Western Canada's great folk rock bands, Shred Kelly.

Today, all 23 teams are undefeated. That's exciting!

And remember, the WHL season is a marathon, not a sprint. We'll see you at the rink!

