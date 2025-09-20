Powell's Pair Of Goals Powers Oil Kings Over Rebels

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off the 2025/2026 WHL season on Friday night in Red Deer with a 4-2 victory over the Rebels.

Edmonton led from start to finish in this game and they took the first lead early, just 82 seconds in to be exact as Luke Powell fired one passed Peyton Shore on a faceoff play to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead. Just over five minutes later, Dylan Dean scored his first career WHL goal on an Oil Kings powerplay for the quick 2-0 lead.

The pressure continued for the Oil Kings into the second as Powell scored once again, just about three minutes into the second period for a 3-0 Edmonton lead. Later in the frame, with just over five minutes to play, Presley Kerner scored in his first regular season WHL game since February of 2024, a span of over 580 days. It was hist first WHL goal as well.

Not only did Edmonton have the 4-0 lead after two periods, but they led the shot clock 22-8 through two periods of action.

However, in the third, the Rebels showed some life as Keith McInnis and Noah Milford scored in a just under two-minute span near the halfway point of the period to make it a 4-2 game, but that's as close as they would get as the Oil Kings weathered the storm for their first win of the season.

They'll battle the Rebels again on Saturday back in Edmonton. Puck drop is 4 p.m. for the Swiftie Home Opener.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.